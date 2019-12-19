Cuomo proposes new protections for net neutrality

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants New York to prevent internet providers from favoring some services over others.

The Democrat proposed Thursday what he called the strongest state-level measure to protect what's known as net neutrality. The proposed legislation comes as some states have sought to make up for the Federal Communications Commission's 2017 decision to repeal net neutrality rules it approved in 2015.

Cuomo's new proposal would require internet service providers to disclose how they manage internet traffic, and it would allow the state to investigate and fine phone and cable companies if they didn't follow the state's net neutrality rules.

