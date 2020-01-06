Gov. Cuomo pulls man from car crash on NY highway

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was filmed helping a man out of a van that crashed on a major New York City highway.

Footage taken by his staff Monday showed the Democratic governor helping a man out of the driver's seat of a large catering van that had run up the median and turned on its side on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The New York Police Department had not yet arrived on the scene when Cuomo's vehicle pulled over and the governor cut the man out of his seat belt and helped him to safety.

He received assistance from the state police troopers he was traveling with.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)