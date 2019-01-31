Cuomo pushes school bus safety measures

When it comes to school buses, safety is of paramount concern for parents and educators. Now, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has introduced a proposal that calls for seat belts and video cameras to catch drivers that don't stop at the flashing red light.

"We're ahead of the curve in AuSable Valley and we're proud of that," said Paul Savage, superintendent of the AuSable Valley Central School District.

Nearly 50 buses cover the more than 300 square-miles to pre-K through 12th grade students to school in AuSable Valley everyday. School officials say safety is no joke, and that's why they support the governor's bus safety initiatives. "Those are the things that do keep us up at night, worrying about things with buses, transportation," Savage said.

Years ago, seeing the need for extra safety precautions, the district budgeted to include seat belts and cameras on buses. A fully-dressed bus can range upwards of $117,000. The district does receive state transportation aid on bus purchases.

So how do the cameras work? The windshield camera is always rolling video. The stop-arm camera will take photo's of a car's license that drives by when the arm is out.

District officials say bus accidents aren't too common, but "running the red" is, which is a danger for students that need to cross the road.

"They have calculated that it's about 50,000 passes in New York state each day," said Dean Lincoln, the AuSable Valley district's director of transportation. He says it happens about six to eight times a week in the district -- and at least once or twice a day. "That is illegal."

They put the video and stills on a thumb drive and hand it off to state police or the sheriff's department. "It currently carries a fine of course, but it's not as stiff as it should be when you're considering the life of a child," Lincoln said.

Cuomo is also proposing higher fines for those that run the red.