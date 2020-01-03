Cuomo pushes to allow alcohol in movie theaters

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to loosen up some of the state's alcohol restrictions, including allowing alcohol in movie theaters.

His proposal would reform a Prohibition-era law that he says was meant to prevent manufacturers or wholesalers from having an undue influence over a retail business that sells drinks to customers. He says this hinders opening or investing in a business. Cuomo also wants to allow the sale of beer, cider, mead and spirits at movie theaters.

Right now, only theaters with full kitchens and tables in the screening rooms can sell alcohol.

Cuomo also wants to help colleges train the next generation in the craft beverage workforce.

