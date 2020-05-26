WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

The trading floor of the New York Stock exchange has reopened for the first time in two months and the state legislature was set to reconvene as New York relaxed more restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Cuomo rang the opening bell of the Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Traders are now required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

The legislature will be in session on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus forced lawmakers home in April. Most lawmakers are expected to participate from home through video and teleconference.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

