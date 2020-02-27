Cuomo says Trump is punishing New York for being too blue

New York governor is charging that the Republican president is trying to punish New York through a series of recent federal acts: from quietly cutting funding for a study proposing a sea wall to protect the New York City region from coastal storm surge flooding, to restricting New Yorkers from federal programs that allow travelers to avoid long security lines at borders and airports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday that the President Donald Trump is punishing blue states including New York over their politics as he runs for re-election.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

Trump has often complained about New York on Twitter, recently tweeting that “it’s very hard” to work with the state.

2/26/2020 9:43:59 PM (GMT -5:00)