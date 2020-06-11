Cuomo says he supports Christopher Columbus statue

As activists in several U.S. cities pull down and damage statues of explorer Christopher Columbus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo voiced support Thursday for a statue of Columbus in Manhattan.

Protesters want New York to rename Columbus Day for Indigenous People’s Day, and argue that his statue is a symbol of genocide and enslavement and glorifies a explorer who traveled to various Caribbean islands for the Spanish crown.

Cuomo, who is Italian-American, defended the statue Thursday and said he understands the ongoing dialogue surrounding it.

