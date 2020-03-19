Cuomo says no to martial law, yes to business restrictions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is not going to impose martial law as he seeks to quell what he says is panic over the possibility of a New York City residents being told to shelter in place.

Cuomo ordered businesses to keep at least 75% of their workers at home as increased testing created a surge in the number of known coronavirus cases.

New York has confirmed more than 4,000 cases statewide, a jump Cuomo said was driven by a dramatic increase in testing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)