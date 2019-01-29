Cuomo shrugs off calls for excommunication over abortion law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shrugging off calls for his excommunication for his support of a new state abortion law.

Catholic bishops in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Tyler, Texas, tweeted support for excluding Cuomo from his Catholic faith after the Democrat signed a bill last week codifying rights laid out in Roe v. Wade and other federal abortion rulings.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Cuomo noted that his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, faced similar criticism from Catholic leaders when he supported abortion rights. He said elected leaders must follow the law and cannot legislate religious beliefs.

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan's spokesman dismissed the idea in a statement, saying excommunication shouldn't be used as a weapon and isn't an effective response to a politician who supports abortion rights.

