Cuomo signs bill creating environmental justice board

New York officials want to give more people a say in environmental affairs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law to create a permanent Environmental Justice Advisory Board and Interagency Coordinating Council.

The advisory board will create policies to ensure people, regardless of race, income, gender and national origin, have a right to involvement in the developing regulations that impact environmental quality. The council will provide guidance to each state agency implementing environmental policies. The board will be appointed by the governor and legislative leaders. The council will be made up of commissioners from various agencies.