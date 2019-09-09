Cuomo signs law establishing 9/11 Remembrance Day in schools

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a law to establish September 11th Remembrance Day in schools.

The new law allows for a brief moment of silence in public schools on Sept. 11.

"By establishing this annual day of remembrance and a brief moment of silence in public schools, we will help ensure we never forget-- not just the pain of that moment but of the courage, sacrifice and outpouring of love that defined our response," said Cuomo, D-New York.

The new law takes effect immediately.