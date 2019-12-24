Cuomo signs law to give rides to sexual assault victims

Sexual assault survivors will be able to receive a free trip home after receiving medical care following their assault under a new law signed by New York's governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said victims could also be taken to a shelter from the medical facility free of charge.

Named the Safe Way Home Act, the legislation signed Monday will take effect in March.

State Sen. Julia Salazar, who sponsored the measure, said the law is an important victory for sexual violence survivors.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)