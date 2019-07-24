Cuomo signs legislation to study AI, robotics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants New York State to use your tax dollars to examine artificial intelligence and robotics.

Wednesday, the governor signed legislation creating a commission to study the subjects. It will look at how these technologies can be used to enhance public services and how the state should regulate them.

It will also examine how they affect employment in the state, how they get and disclose people's personal information, how they can be used to help you, and how they might get used illegally.

The commission will also look at how these technologies have been used and regulated by other states.