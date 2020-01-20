Cuomo taps Miranda, Liu, MLK III to chair Census Council

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new Census Council will oversee outreach and other efforts to make sure the upcoming Census counts as many New Yorkers as possible.

The Democrat announced Monday that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lucy Liu and Martin Luther King III have been tapped to co-chair the new council.

He says the council will hold conferences and work in hard-to-reach communities to make sure they're counted.

Cuomo says he also plans to propose another $10 million for the state's Census efforts in this year's budget, which if approved would bring state funding efforts up to $70 million.

