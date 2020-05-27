Cuomo to meet with Trump at White House

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House Wednesday morning to push for assistance with major infrastructure projects.

Cuomo will hold a media briefing at 1 p.m. in Washington. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

Cuomo Tuesday said he views projects, including an AirTrain to La Guardia Airport and a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, as crucial to restarting the region's economy.

Cuomo has frequently clashed with the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, including what he has said was the failure of the federal government to coordinate the acquisition of supplies and the GOP's continuing lack of support to provide assistance to municipalities.

