Cuomo to meet with Trump to offer deal on travelers program

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he hopes he can persuade President Donald Trump to reverse a decision to boot New Yorkers from programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at the U.S. border.

The Democratic governor and Republican president plan to meet Thursday to discuss their dispute over New York's new “Green Light” law, which lets unauthorized immigrants get state driver's licenses and also bars federal immigration agents from accessing state motor vehicle records.

The Trump administration responded to the law by blocking New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other “trusted traveler” programs.

Cuomo says he's willing to restore federal access to driving records on a limited basis.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)