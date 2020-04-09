Watch Live: Cuomo providing COVID-19 update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday said the state is saving lives, but now is the time to redouble efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

It comes after the state Wednesday reported the highest one-day death toll of 799. The total statewide death toll is stands at 7,067. Cuomo said despite the tragic numbers, health officials believe efforts to flatten the curve are paying off.

He says the trend of ICU cases and intubations in hospitals continues to fall. As of Thursday there were about 18,000 hospitalized. Cuomo says the state has a current 90,000 bed capacity and won't be able to meet some worse case models that show a need of upwards of 136,000 beds.

Cuomo said the state's unemployment system has been flooded with claims and the state is working with Google to streamline the application process.

Cuomo warned that future waves of the virus will likely come back and that New Yorkers are only in the first battle of a larger war. "We're not out of the woods and now is not the time to misunderstand what's happening," he said.

New York state health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public, especially in areas of “significant community transmission.”

The Cuomo administration had previously said it wasn’t clear whether face masks are effective based on CDC recommendations.

