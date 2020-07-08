WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

Most New York City students will return to their physical schools two or three days a week and learn online the rest of the time under a plan announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio said Wednesday that schools can’t accommodate all their students at any one time and maintain safe social distancing. De Blasio said parents will have the option of online-only instruction for their children, but he said 75% of parents who answered a survey want their children in school in September.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said several times that the decision whether to open schools is his to make. De Blasio said the city would work closely with state officials. The city’s public school system is the largest in the U.S.

New York is now requiring people from three additional states to quarantine for 14 days as more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now join a total of 19 states that qualify under New York’s metrics for community spread.

The Board of Health also approved a plan that would allow child care centers to reopen around the city as soon as July 13. Childcare facilities had been closed for all except essential workers since early April.

