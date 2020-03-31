NY reports 1,550 deaths, first death in person under 18

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that nearly 75,800 people in New York have coronavirus. The death toll rose to 1,550. And New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18.

About 11,000 people are hospitalized in New York, 2,700 of them in ICUs.

Cuomo says the peak is still to come and nobody knows when this will be over, but it won't be soon. He also says the math shows New York exceeding hospital capacity by two times.

New York City officials and FEMA announced a partnership on Tuesday to bring 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and emergency medical technicians to the city.

The USNS Comfort could be ready Tuesday to treat patients with ailments other than COVID-19 to free up space at hospitals today. The ship arrived in Manhattan on Monday.