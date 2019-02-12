Cuomo to urge Trump to rethink tax changes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is traveling to Washington, D.C., to urge President Donald Trump to rethink a provision in the 2017 tax overhaul that Cuomo says is prompting a sharp decline in state revenues.

The Democrat will meet with the Republican president Tuesday to discuss the tax law's $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Cuomo says the cap is prompting wealthy residents to flee New York and contributing to a recent drop of more than $2 billion in tax receipts.

Trump has praised the tax changes but said recently he has heard it's causing problems for some New Yorkers.

Speaking on public radio before his one-day trip, Cuomo says he's more hopeful the cap could be repealed now that Democrats control the U.S. House.

