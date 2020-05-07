Cuomo extends eviction moratorium to August

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says renters cannot be kicked out of their homes for failing to pay rent until August 20.

Cuomo Thursday extended for another two months his 90-day suspension of evictions in the state that was set to expire in June. He made the announcement during a visit to New York Medical College in Westchester County, where the state's first major cluster of COVID-19 originated and where testing and contact tracing will be a key test in the state's ability to reopen the economy.

As of Thursday, 231 more people had died in New York of COVID-19. That number has been almost flat for four consecutive days. The statewide death toll is nearly 20,000.

Cuomo said hospitalization rates and the number of new virus infection continue to trend downward, but not as rapidly has he would hope. "We with it were a steeper decline, but it's not," he said.

A survey released Wednesday shows 66% of new hospital admissions in New York are people who have been largely obeying the state's stay-at-home order. The governor called that figure shocking. Health officials had expected essential workers to be most likely to get sick, but Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working, not traveling and tend to be older than 50.