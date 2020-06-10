Cuomo unveils new terminal, part of LaGuardia makeover

A new terminal is posed to open at New York's LaGuardia Airport, marking the latest step forward in the makeover of a facility once likened to that of “a Third World country" for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The $8 billion project is in its fourth year and is replacing concourses, adding gates and improving parking and access roads. It's being paid for largely by private money through a partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton attended Wednesday's ribbon-cutting.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

