Cuomo urges New Yorkers to prepare for sub-zero conditions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning residents to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions as an arctic cold front brings wind chill temperatures below zero for most of the state.

Cuomo on Sunday urged New Yorkers to refrain from going outside over the next couple of days unless absolutely necessary.

Meteorologists expect wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero upstate through Monday afternoon. In the Lower Hudson Valley, there's concern for flash freezing on the roads.

Wind gusts may also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, causing reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

The storm system has dumped anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow upstate, with up to 20 inches in the higher elevations.

New York City and the metro region got mostly rain.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/20/2019 5:51:41 PM (GMT -5:00)