Cuomo wants NY to crack down on illegal cigarettes sellers

New York's governor wants the state to crack down on retailers who illegally sell out-of-state, untaxed cigarettes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says such retailers would face possible closure under the ninth proposal of his 2020 State of the State agenda to be released Friday. His office says New York currently has the second-highest tax rate on cigarettes in the nation. He says retailers try to evade such taxes by trafficking cheap untaxed cigarettes from other states.

The Democrat is also proposing to allow state regulators to effectively shut down retailers who sell tobacco products to underage New Yorkers.

