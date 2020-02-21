Cuomo wants to ban flavored vaping products in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to put up more New York dollars to the fight against teens vaping in the state. As our Kelly O'Brien explains, Cuomo wants to put a ban on flavored vaping products and restrict vaping ads aimed at youth.

"This is a problem that seems to be rising instead of falling," said Karen Derusha of the Clinton County Health Department.

New York's Office of Addiction Services and Supports says the numbers show vaping use is five times higher than cigarette use among New York high schoolers. That growing trend of vaping among students is what has New York lawmakers worried.

"These are often, and most often, youth who have never used tobacco products before are now using vape products," Derusha said.

A New York State Health Department Survey shows that four out of every 10 high school seniors report they have used vaping products at least once in the last 30 days.

"Youth don't always realize how addictive these products can be nor do they realize how difficult it can be to break that addiction once it's started," Derusha said.

Vaping advocates say it's better kids are vaping than the alternative.

"Teenagers are curious, they are risk-takers. The stats are out there that show that if these kids aren't vaping, they're going to be smoking cigarettes," said Michael Frennier, the president of the New York State Vapor Association.

The governor announced Thursday a new statewide campaign to ban the use of flavored nicotine vaping products and restrict vaping ads aimed at youth.

"Cartoon characters outlawed-- nobody is marketing to kids," Frennier said. "When is the last time you've seen an ad for vaping products?"

Frennier says he decided to make the move to vaping from cigarettes years ago.

"I used to be a three-to-five pack a day chain-smoker. I haven't had a cigarette in eight years. I quit by vaping," he said.

Frennier says the flavor options are what helps adults kick their cigarette habits and a ban on those products is bogus.

"You don't want to vape on something that tastes like an ashtray and reminds you of your cigarettes. Adults like flavors, too," Frennier said.

The Health Department says they want to see people trying to quit tobacco but they don't think the flavors are what will do it.

"Considered not what necessarily a person would need if they were using this product as a cessation device," Derusha said.

The Health Department says e-cigarettes are regulated by the FDA but have fewer restrictions than cigarettes.