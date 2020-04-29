Cuomo wary of COVID resurgence during reopening

A day after laying out a 12-step plan for reopening New York's economy starting next month, Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday said the state will proceed with caution.

New York's death rate continues to trend downward, though Cuomo says the 330 deaths recorded Tuesday are "still disgustingly high." He has set May 15th as a date for parts of the state to start re-opening nonessential business. But Cuomo said he is wary of the experiences of other countries where economic activity restarted only to see a resurgence in COVID activity.

"So we're making progress that's for sure, but we're not out of the woods yet. And we're proceeding with caution, and there are caution signs out there that we should pay attention to," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also continued to hammer away at Republicans in Congress who have pushed back against providing a federal bail out for state budgets, saying it is turning into a political brawl. Cuomo has noted that states like New York contribute more to the federal pot than they get back, while state's like Senator Mitch McConnell's Kentucky get back more than they pay in.

McConnell said Wednesday he is now “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments.

