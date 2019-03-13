Curriculum diversity bill on its way to governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont lawmakers are sending Gov. Phil Scott a bill to make the curriculum in Vermont schools more diverse.
The bill creates the Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group, which will help create more diverse curriculum to more accurately represent various ethnic and social groups in Vermont schools.
Proponents say the working group will help Vermont schools address bias and harassment. The House gave its final approval Wednesday and the governor is expected to receive it next week.