Cutting down stereotypes

Instructor Katherine Scoville stands in front of the class in a dress and fancy shoes.

"What do I need to do?" Scoville asks her students.

"Change!" the class shouts.

This is how Scoville starts each of her classes. Stripping off the feminine stereotype and slipping into some more suitable garb for the task at hand.

Proving even a woman can wield a chainsaw.

"It's kind of a novel thing for a woman to cut her own wood," said Scoville, "I've had different women who have said, 'my husband's been meaning to teach me for years,' or, 'he just hasn't gotten around to it,' or, 'my husband doesn't want me to learn, because that's his role."

Scoville's role as a single mother forced her to take life by the chainsaw. Now, she's teaching other Vermont women how to do the same and to pass those skills onto their children regardless of gender.

"To just go out there and know that they can accomplish the task of, you know, taking care of a tree that's fallen down or cutting your own wood," said Nancy Ellen of Plainfield, "Like a lot of people in Vermont, I have a wood stove. I heat my home with wood, and the more that I can do towards taking care of that myself the better. it feels good to be able to do that."

"taking a class like this is very empowering," said Jan Ruta of Barre, "When we see women teachers it helps us to realize we're capable of doing it, because she's very capable."

An inspiring lesson in independence and cutting through fear, specially since it's more difficult than it looks.

Katherine is working on organizing more workshops for women next month, where you too, could learn chainsaw skills just like these ladies.