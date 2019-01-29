Cybersecurity issue prompts Financial Regulation to take down website

A potential cybersecurity vulnerability prompted the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation to take down its website.

Officials say DFR personnel discovered the weakness on their public-facing web server.

They took it down as a precautionary measure while they conduct a full risk assessment.

Officials say DFR does not post confidential information on its website so they do not believe any sensitive information is at risk.

In the meantime, they say service continue and they are offering phone numbers and emails for their most commonly used services:

General inquiries: 1-802-828-3301

Consumer Complaints:

Banking: 802-828-3307 or dfr.bnkconsumer@vermont.gov

Insurance: 802 828-3302 or Idfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov

Securities: 802-828-3420 or dfr.securitiesinfo@vermont.gov

Health Care External Appeals:

If you have had health care services for which insurance coverage has been denied and you think they should be covered, talk with your doctor or health care provider or call your health plan to get help understanding the plan's decision.

If you are still not satisfied, tell your plan you want to file a complaint (grievance). You must complete the plan's internal process.

You must request an external independent review within 120 days or 4 months (whichever is longer) of receiving the final denial letter from your insurer. Call Consumer Services at 800-964-1784.

Producer Licensing Renewal:

The producer-licensing renewal period is ongoing and ends March 31, 2019. You can file your renewal directly using either NIPR or SIRCON.

Click here for NIPR.

Click here for SIRCON.

If you have other licensing questions or need to submit a paper renewal, please contact the Insurance Division - Producer Licensing at 802-828-3303.