Cyndi Lauper speaks to NVU-Johnson graduates

It was the 152nd commencement ceremony held on the Johnson Campus, but the first since the merger of Johnson State and Lyndon State College.

Over 300 students walked across the stage to receive their diploma.

"I'm very excited," said graduate Alexis Maxfield, "Johnson and Northern Vermont University was such a good experience for me."

"It's really exciting and refreshing to be the first class to leave the school," said Kayla Pelloni.

Before it became official, award-winning musician Cyndi Lauper received an honorary doctorate and addressed the crowd. It was something of a homecoming for Lauper, who attended Johnson State in the 1970's.

"When I came here I really felt I could learn how to become an artist, a great one, because of the beauty, because of the freedom," said Lauper. "And it was a relaxed thing here."

The pop-star never graduated from the Vermont school, but said it influenced her career.

"That helped me turn those compositions and what I had in my head into the album covers I made," said Lauper.

Lauper said her road to success was never easy. She told the graduating class never to get down on themselves.

"Life is going to give you a bad turn," said Lauper. "It's a test. And look at all the tests you passed just to get here."

Her message was a hit with graduating seniors.

"Even though she is a superstar, her story, it took a while to get there and everyone has their own path to go," said Maxfield.

"She was a great commencement speaker," said Hayes Walker. "She was really funny."

Northern Vermont University at Lyndon will hold their first post-merger commencement Sunday morning at 11.

