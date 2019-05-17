Cyndi Lauper to speak at Northern Vermont University's first graduation

A music icon will send off students Saturday as Northern Vermont University graduates its first class under the new name.

Cyndi Lauper, the pop singer best-known for her chart-topping hits "Time after Time" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," will give the commencement speech at NVU Johnson.

Lauper attended Johnson in the 1970s. She went on to win countless awards, including Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award for her acting and a Tony Award for her Broadway production of "Kinky Boots."

While she didn't end up graduating from Johnson, Lauper credits the school with influencing her creativity.

"It's pretty exciting and lends excitement to the campus and prospective students," said Jeb Spaulding, the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges. "And I understand that although she did not graduation from Johnson, it was a major influence in her creative life and we are pleased she is willing to come and share her knowledge and expertise with our students and their families."

Lauper will receive a doctor of letters honorary degree at the commencement ceremony.