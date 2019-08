The Vermont Department of Children and Families is accused of illegally splitting up a family.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court this week, a mother says she was taken away from her three children on false claims of child and drug abuse. She says those claims were not thoroughly investigated.

DCF requested the case be dismissed but the judge said no; however, the judge is allowing DCF to continue investigating the mother.

Both sides will be back in court in 60 days.