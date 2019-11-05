Correction: DCF looking at future of Woodside

The future of Vermont's only juvenile detention facility remains in doubt.

State officials testified last week that over the past couple of months Woodside in Essex has been housing five or fewer kids at any one time.

We mistakenly reported that the Department for Children and Families is looking to hire an outside contractor to operate the facility. DCF tells us they want to find a contractor to provide juvenile rehabilitation services in a decentralized way around the state, but not for Woodside.

As for what role Woodside will serve going forward, DCF says it won't have a decision on that until after the new year.