DEATH brings anniversary celebration home

Over the last several months, Vermont based punk band, DEATH, has been traveling from one coast of the U.S. to the other, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its music being discovered.

Saturday night, the celebration comes home.

Brothers David, Dannis and Bobby Hackney formed the band DEATH in 1974 in Detroit. Bobby and Dannis later moved to Vermont. David passed away in 2000. In 2008 a record company found DEATH's records and released them worldwide. The music caught on and in 2012, a documentary was made on the band.

Bobby and Dannis say touring the country this year, they've heard from fans that the documentary is still making an impact.

"We've heard people say that after watching the documentary, 'Hey, I haven't talked to my brother in 20 years and after watching your documentary, I had to call him up.' When you hear that, you know that the message is getting through. So, everywhere you go and everything you do, should be like with a good feeling and a healing feeling and that's what makes you feel good when you hear stuff like that," Dannis Hackney said.

"The movie is actually bringing families together and that's just a wonderful bonus that we have all been rewarded with as a part of this thing," Bobby Hackney said.

The Essex Cinema will be a showing the documentary, followed by a DEATH concert with Bobby, Dannis and guitarist Bobby Duncan. This is the one and only anniversary event that will be held in Vermont.

"I'm through the roof," Dannis Hackney said. "It's always exciting to play at home, to see the people you know and hear all the comments and it'll just be great. It'll be great."

"We just did a show at the Masonic Temple in Detroit last week, so this is kind of connects the story, Detroit to Vermont," Bobby Hackney said. "Here we are this weekend in Vermont, looking forward to this great show."

The film screening begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by a question and answer session and concert.