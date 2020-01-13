DEC awards Spirit of Ethan Allen diesel engine upgrade

A popular excursion boat on Lake Champlain is receiving an upgrade to reduce its environmental impact.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation's Diesel Emissions Reduction Program awarded more than a quarter-million-dollars to Mesa Leasing, Ltd. to replace four un-regulated, heavily polluting diesel engines powering the Spirit of Ethan Allen III.

The grant is the single largest Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant ever awarded in Vermont. The DEC expects the ship will be operating with the cleaner engines by May 1st of this year.

