DHMC doctors stress importance of measles vaccines

Doctors at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center are stressing the importance of vaccines in light on the recent measles outbreak.

That includes people born between 1963 and 1968 when the measles vaccines had slightly lower levels of immunity.

So far, there has been one reported case of the measles in New Hampshire linked to the current outbreak.

"That case was an international traveler who happened to be non-immune. Went internationally to where there are measles, came back with measles. We've had no secondary cases from there, so no transmission from that person. And this is to be expected and on par with what we see yearly. We have a handful of patients coming into our state who have traveled abroad and acquired measles," said Dr. Antonia Altomare, an infectious disease specialist.

Doctors say the majority of people are completely protected from measles, especially those who have received two vaccinations, which has a 97 percent effectiveness rate.