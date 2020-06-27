DMV announces winner for New Driver Photo Zone contest

An incoming Junior at Woodstock Union High School will have his artwork featured at all eleven DMV locations throughout the state.

It's an update to a story we first told you about in early February.

Cooper Dorsogna is the winner of the DMV's New Driver Photo Zone contest.

When new drivers get their license or permit, the first thing they may do is take a selfie with it and post the pic to social media.

However, DMV officials say that's a bad idea, because your permit or license contains personal information that should be kept private.

Now when you get your license or permit, you can take a picture in front of this poster designed by Cooper to let everyone know of your accomplishment.

