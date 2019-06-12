DMV commissioner discusses changes to Vt. driver's licenses

You'll soon see new driver's licenses and IDs from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.

They will include new features to protect your identity from being stolen. And they will allow for a third Gender X option beyond male and female.

Vermonters now can get their licenses at the DMV while they wait, but for the new ones, you'll have to wait about two weeks for them to be mailed to you.

We asked some people how you feel about the changes.

"Well, I think anything that protects us even if the process is a little lengthier. It seems like it'll be a more secure option, so I think that's great for us," Crystal Thompson-Pollard said.

"It sounds good. I think if that's more secure, it's worth the investment. So, it sounds good," Margaret Coan said.

"Oh, I didn't know that. I wasn't necessarily sure so... I'm OK, I'm OK with not getting it today. So long as I pass, then I'll be good," Savannah Jarvis said.

Vermont DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the changes, how they will help protect Vermonters from fraud and identity theft, and the decision to add a third gender option.