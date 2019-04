A close call in St. Johnsbury. During a police campaign to reduce distracted driving in Vermont, a DMV Police cruiser was hit by a passing truck.

Saturday morning, a DMV Inspector was pulling a car over on I-91 when a pickup truck crashed into his cruiser.

Police say the inspector was inside his vehicle, with lights flashing. No one was badly injured. State Police are investigating the crash.

The fine for violating Vermont's Move Over Law is more than $300.