DMV to announce re-openings on Monday

Are you wondering when you will able to get back into DMV? Gov. Phil Scott says he will have an update on Monday.

The Department of Monter Vehicles Commissioner Wanda Minoli says her team is preparing to follow the state's safety guidelines.

She says discussions with the state focus on how offices can offer services while providing a safe environment for workers and drivers.

Some returning services include in-person road tests and permit tests.

Minoli also says the DMV will be offering a few new services like the option for teens to take permit tests online.

"We will talk in detail about that on Monday but that service will become available to all of our young drivers," Commissioner of Motor Vehicles Wanda Minoli said.

Minoli says the DMV's immediate priority will be addressing the backlog of road test requests that piled up during to the pandemic, but couldn't say exactly how they'll do that.

She will announce more details during Governor Scott's press conference on Monday.