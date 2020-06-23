DMV to unveil winning design for new safe selfie contest

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is expected to unveil their winning design for their new driver photo contest.

We told you about the safe selfie zone contest earlier this year and now the DMV will be holding their awards ceremony at the statehouse lawn at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The idea of the contest was to design a new poster where new drivers can pose for a photo instead of taking a selfie with their driver's license or permit.

The winning design was created by Cooper Dorsogna, a sophomore at Woodstock Union High School.

Meghan Bailey, a freshman at Woodstock Union High School got second place. Chase Rawson from River Valley Technical Center in Springfield got third place.

His design will be shown at all eleven DMV locations throughout Vermont.