DNA tech helped solve N.H. cold case

New Hampshire police are thanking a new technique developed in a California lab. That's because they say it helped identify victims in a decades-old cold case involving serial killer Terry Rasmussen.

The bodies of a woman and three children were found in 1985 and 2000 in barrels on the edge of bear brook state park in Allenstown, New Hampshire.

But because their hair samples were found in barrels and degraded over time, it made it tough to get identification thru typical means.

But scientists at a California lab used a new technique that extracts DNA from a strand of hair that no longer has the DNA-rich root attached.

Back in June, investigators were able to announce their identities.