DNA testing underway on African burial remains

A New Hampshire city has approved spending for a DNA analysis of African burial ground remains.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Portsmouth City Council authorized the expenditure of more than $10,000 from the African Burying Ground Trust to conduct the DNA sequencing project. The decision to move forward with testing of the two sets of remains from the historic 1700s site is an effort to learn more about the lives led by these individuals, with a remote possibility of finding living descendants today. The African Burying Ground Stewardship Committee authorized sending the pulverized bone and teeth fragments from the two separate burials for analysis at a meeting in November.

