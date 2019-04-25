DOJ: NH lottery not proven its immune from Wire Act

The U.S. Justice Department says in a federal court brief that the New Hampshire Lottery Commission has failed to demonstrate that it wouldn't be immune from 1960s law enacted to crack down on the mob.

On Thursday, the Justice Department filed the brief in Concord, New Hampshire, in response to a judge's order for it to clarify its interpretation of the Wire Act. States fear losing at least $220 million annually in lottery profits if the Wire Act is determined to apply to all forms of gambling that cross state lines.

The department also affirmed any early promise to not prosecute state lotteries or their vendors while it continues to review whether the Wire Act applies to lotteries.

In 2011, New York and Illinois asked the Obama administration whether selling lottery tickets online violated the law. The department concluded that online gambling within states that does not involve sporting events would not break the law.

The department did an about-face in November, saying the law applies to any form of gambling that crosses state lines.

That prompted the lottery commission in February to file a federal lawsuit demanding that a judge rule that the law does not apply to lotteries.

