NH DOT worker hurt in highway crash that split tractor in half

Police say a New Hampshire Department of Transportation worker was seriously hurt in a crash that split his tractor in half.

WMUR-TV reports a DOT worker riding in another tractor said he and his co-worker had just wrapped up for the day after mowing along the Everett Turnpike in Nashua on Thursday. They were in the breakdown lane and about to get off the highway when a vehicle crashed into the mower with his co-worker. The tractor was split in two.

Two northbound lanes were closed for a while just before Exit 5. Traffic was backed up to the Massachusetts state line.

The worker's name hasn't been released.

