DPW given fall deadline for Winooski Ave. project

Burlington City Council is asking the department of public works to finish the first phase of the Winooski Avenue revitalization project by this fall.

The council wants the short-term improvement plans done by September.

That includes installing mini-roundabouts on North Winooski Avenue and creating protections for pedestrians and bicyclists downtown.

They also want a parking management plan done to identify management strategies to find a solution to the loss of on-street parking.

Burlington City Council says that they will need to find funding for the long term improvements.

Those improvements would include modifying the roadway to balance two-way traffic for all modes of transportation north of Pearl Street, protected bike lanes, and additional on-street parking.