DPW to propose a new street to connect Battery St, Pine St

The City of Burlington is looking to create a brand new street to better connect downtown with the waterfront.

The Railroad Enterprise Project is estimated to cost anywhere between $18 and $22 million. It includes building a new Street from Pine to Battery Street down by the railyard.

The Department of Public Works is considering 9 different variations, with one option being a two-lane ten-foot travel roadway for cars with a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

City Councilor Jack Hanson says this new street could attract more people and economic development to what he says is a rather dismal part of the city.

“This area of town is kind of tucked away — railyard area — that doesn’t get a lot of foot traffic or car traffic or bike traffic and doesn’t necessarily have a lot of activity but has the potential to have a lot more activity going on in that area,” Hanson said.

Hanson says he supports the city investing in infrastructure and economic improvements, but he’s skeptical about funding a project of this size in the middle of a pandemic, especially if the federal government ultimately doesn’t pitch in.

“The idea of spending a significant amount of money on a new project like this at the moment is somewhat hard to imagine just given all of the pressing needs that we’re facing due to the economic impacts of COVID19,” he said.

The city says a project of this size and complexity will need federal funding because it’s not feasible for the state and the city to afford that alone.

According to Hanson, the proposal will need to go through the National Environmental Policy Act process in order to secure federal funding.

The transportation committee will decide Tuesday night on how they intend to move forward. Hanson says he’s in support of putting the project on the back burner to address some of the city’s other urgent needs.