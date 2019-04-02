Dairy farmers discuss diversification at Jay summit

Dairy farmers and policy makers from across Vermont have spent the last two days discussing some of the major challenges the industry faces as part of the two-day Northern Tier Dairy Summit in Jay.

Philip Parent has lived on the family farm in Sheldon his entire life. It's a quintessential dairy operation. With his two sons he milks about 100 cows -- small by today's standards. The past has been good for the 58-year-old. It's the future he's worried about.

Reporter Joe Carroll: How are you doing?

Philip Parent: Myself, we're struggling. We're having to hold off on some vendors sometimes.

Last year he lost money. Parent says other farmers are their worst enemy. Getting bigger just adds to the dairy glut. "They're dumping milk for Christ sakes -- excuse my language -- but when you're working seven days a week you're born to do it, it gets very tiring," Parent said.

From his 200-acre farm Parent can see the top of Jay Peak. Just down the slopes a dairy summit is taking place.

"What we're trying to do here is what can we do in the borders of Vermont to change and make a better place for farmers, said Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts.

It's the first ever Northern Tier Dairy Summit. The word of the day is diversification. From hemp production to beef -- whatever can bring income in for the struggling dairy farmer.

"We lost about 10 percent of our dairy farmers last year because of the economic situation," Tebbetts said. He says there are about 700 dairy farms left in the state. He says he still sees cows on the Vermont landscapes, but he's now bullish on goats. "It's not saying we want everyone to transition from cow dairies to goat dairies, but there may be an opportunity of a handful of people who want to do that."

"We're growing and we need more goats milk," said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery in Websterville. They have been making goat cheese there for 35 years and are growing. "We need a lot milk. We are looking at 7 to 10 million pounds of goats milk -- additional goat's milk -- that we are going to need over the next five years."

Back on the farm, Parent says he doesn't have the people or money to diversify, but he is optimistic that milk prices are up for this year. "I keep saying it over and over, when you get farming in your blood, it's terminal," he said.

