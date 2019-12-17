Vt. Ag Secretary visits Shelburne Farms during 'Capitol for a Day'

Dairy farmers are getting a visit Tuesday morning, during the 'Capitol for a Day' initiative.

Once a month, Governor Phil Scott and his Cabinet hit the road and spend an entire day in each of the state's 14 counties.

Monday is Chittenden County's chance to connect with leaders.

The governor's Agriculture Secretary spent the morning with WCAX at Shelburne Farms milking cows.

Anson Tebbetts says they picked Shelburne Farms because it's a working farm, but also an education farm and also because of their cheese.

He says Vermont has about 140 people who are taking milk and making it into something like cheese and that dairy is about a $2 billion industry in the state.

He says artisan cheese, like what's being made at Shelburne Farms, is becoming a trend.

"The average American eats about 40 pounds of cheese and that continues to increase. Two years ago, it was about 33 pounds a year in cheese. It continues to go up, so the growth in cheese and butter and yogurt is important to us and Vermont is known for its award-winning quality and it all begins in a barn like this," said Tebbetts.

Tebbetts also talked about how dairy farmers have struggled with changes in the industry and that it's hurt the state's economy.

Congress will soon be voting on a deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, called USMCA.

Gov. Phil Scott told us the deal is better than NAFTA and will aid in the partnership between Vermont and Canada.

Tebbetts says that Canada is one of Vermont's biggest trading partners and says he hopes the new deal will soon be ratified. He feels it could open up markets and more opportunities to Canada.

"Over time, it's going to take a little bit for this to settle down, but over time, we think it's going to be a positive thing for Vermont, New England, and the nation," said Tebbetts.

He also talked about Dairy Farmers of America which is in scrutiny as it's in talks of taking over Dean Foods. But he says they are keeping an eye on it.

Even though Deans doesn't have a presence in Vermont, he says because it's a federal system, it's important to monitor. But in the time being, he says there are no immediate effects being felt.

The governor is scheduled to tour the Burlington airport, McNeil Generating Station and hold a discussion on vaping later Tuesday.