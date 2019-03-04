Some dairy farmers optimistic about milk prices

Dairy farming can be a tough job and over the last few years, farmers say it's been even harder because of low milk prices. But now some farmers are optimistic that prices will improve.

Dairy farmers work seven days a week, 365 days a year. It's often a thankless job and over the last four years they say it’s been especially difficult because milk prices have been low.

At the Vermont Dairy Producer Conference, the head of Dairy Farmers of America said he's optimistic milk prices will improve. That's good news for dairy farmers who are hopefully coming out of a long stretch of low milk prices

“There are a lot of sleepless nights,” said Stephanie Pope, who along with her husband run North Wind Acres farm in Shoreham. They tend to about 150 cows daily on their property. However, the low milk prices have Pope wanting to be a part of the conversation surrounding regulations and policies that are imposed on dairy farmers.

“I just wish that the people making our laws would come ask us,” Pope said.

She wants them to ask about how they can support dairy farmers and she wants them to understand the policies they create have a direct impact on how dairy farmers operate.

Pope grew up on a dairy farm with her family about 15 minutes away in Bridport. She says dairy farming is in her blood, but it doesn't come without its struggles. “There's not a lot of extra money, and you know as well as anybody, everything costs money,” she said.

Pope says paying for day-to-day operations like milking cows, feeding cows, and cleaning the barn are part of the struggle, something all dairy farmers are struggling with.

When farmers get together, they talk about how they can save money while maintaining quality and herd health while also delivering the same level of production. “So there are a lot of pointers on what works, and what we can do as farmers to advocate for ourselves," Pope said.

Dairy farming is big business in Vermont. The industry directly supports 4,000 jobs in the state and indirectly supports additional 12,000 jobs.

Even with the past rough couple of years, Pope loves her job and starts the year with a fresh attitude. “We want to stay in Vermont. We want to be here, you know. This is our home. So I'm optimistic that this year will turn around a little bit,” she said.

Pope says vendors she has worked with have been very understanding. And she and all the dairy farmers are doing the best they can during the tough times.